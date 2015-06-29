BRIEF-Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional & independent director
* Says approved appointment of Om Prakash Bhatt as additional and independent director Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pjIMTV) Further company coverage:
June 29 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.19 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.13 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 200.04 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 219.41 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 86.43 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
Source Text:bit.ly/1Kk3GUK (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago