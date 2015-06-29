June 29 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.19 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.13 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 200.04 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 219.41 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 86.43 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

Source Text:bit.ly/1Kk3GUK (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )