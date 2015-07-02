US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.
July 2 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.16 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 233.36 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 233.36 bln rupees
Source Text: bit.ly/1H2Xu1b (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
May 8 U.S. stocks open little changed on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron's widely expected victory in the French presidential election.
May 8 Union Bank of India Ltd on Monday posted a 13 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit as the gross bad-loan ratio eased sequentially, but fell short of analysts' expectations.