June 3 The Reserve Bank of India: * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.18 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.06 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 100.01 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 119.44 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 33.82 pct at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction