BRIEF-Inox Leisure does not renew license agreement with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
* Says not renewed license agreement with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
July 21 * India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.26 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.27 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: allots 136.20 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction; gets bids worth 136.20 bln rupees
Source Text: bit.ly/1MEKi4f (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* Says not renewed license agreement with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
* Recommended dividend of 10 rupees per share Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjJxwc Further company coverage: