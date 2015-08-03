Aug 3 The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: allots 321.96 bln rupees at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 321.96 bln rupees

