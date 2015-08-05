BRIEF-India's UCO Bank March-qtr net loss narrows
* March quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus net loss of 17.15 billion rupees year ago
Aug 5 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: allots 66.49 bln rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 66.49 bln rupees
* Says board of Godrej Agrovet Ltd approved proposed IPO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qA0SB7) Further company coverage: