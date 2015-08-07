US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Aug 7 The Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.20 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: allots 144.90 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 144.90 bln rupees
Source Text: bit.ly/1KVbRsT (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)