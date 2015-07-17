China Stocks-Factors to watch on Friday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.4 pct
July 17 * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 7.24 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.22 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * RBI: allots 123.02 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 123.02 bln rupees
Source Text: bit.ly/1CGM44T (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 10.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 24.4 pct
* Indexes end down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to close)