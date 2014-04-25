US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after govt shutdown averted
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
April 25 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 55 bids for 210.09 billion rupees ($3.44 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 25/04 55 210.09 55 210.09 8.00 23/04 58 212.96 58 212.96 8.00 22/04 56 211.27 56 211.27 8.00 21/04 48 189.68 48 189.68 8.00 17/04@ 24 74.72 24 74.72 8.00 17/04 14 37.28 14 37.28 8.00 16/04 31 122.07 31 122.07 8.00 15/04 47 198.35 47 198.35 8.00 11/04 42 177.93 42 177.93 8.00 10/04 41 174.53 41 174.53 8.00 09/04 42 172.98 42 172.98 8.00 07/04 47 180.42 47 180.42 8.00 04/04@ 02 1.35 02 1.35 8.00 04/04 22 51.02 22 51.02 8.00 03/04 52 170.04 52 170.04 8.00 01/04 58 212.92 58 212.92 8.00 28/03 56 361.04 56 361.04 8.00 27/03 47 347.51 47 347.51 8.00 26/03 52 367.36 52 367.36 8.00 25/03 60 387.33 60 387.33 8.00 24/03 59 393.84 59 393.82 8.00 21/03@ 23 195.53 23 195.53 8.00 21/03 37 178.31 37 178.31 8.00 20/03 61 398.98 61 398.98 8.00 19/03 62 409.03 62 409.03 8.00 18/03 62 408.13 62 408.13 8.00 14/03 55 364.73 55 364.71 8.00 13/03 50 342.11 50 342.11 8.00 12/03 44 294.15 44 294.15 8.00 11/03 48 308.25 48 308.25 8.00 10/03 48 320.03 48 320.03 8.00 07/03@ 28 215.63 28 215.63 8.00 07/03 14 52.07 14 52.07 8.00 06/03 33 224.60 33 224.60 8.00 05/03 7 22.70 7 22.70 8.00 04/03 9 28.17 9 28.17 8.00 03/03 14 116.81 14 116.81 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 23/04 12 38.61 12 38.61 7.00 22/04 15 42.33 15 42.33 7.00 21/04 05 2.89 05 2.86 7.00 17/04 20 29.16 20 29.16 7.00 16/04 25 88.27 25 88.27 7.00 15/04 16 54.56 16 54.56 7.00 11/04 07 19.35 07 19.35 7.00 10/04 23 72.00 23 72.00 7.00 09/04 17 47.82 17 47.82 7.00 07/04 01 0.20 01 0.20 7.00 04/04 23 135.36 23 135.36 7.00 03/04 33 210.11 33 210.11 7.00 02/04 15 61.12 15 61.12 7.00 28/03 06 118.80 06 118.80 7.00 27/03 33 153.49 33 153.49 7.00 26/03 36 216.96 36 216.96 7.00 25/03 18 111.28 18 111.28 7.00 24/03 15 34.55 15 34.55 7.00 21/03 14 29.63 14 29.63 7.00 20/03 17 27.64 17 27.64 7.00 19/03 16 24.02 16 24.02 7.00 18/03 12 31.88 12 31.88 7.00 14/03 2 8.14 2 8.14 7.00 13/03 22 105.88 22 105.88 7.00 12/03 10 15.98 10 15.98 7.00 11/03 09 12.43 09 12.43 7.00 10/03 16 65.39 16 65.39 7.00 07/03 08 28.40 08 28.40 7.00 06/03 26 78.23 26 78.23 7.00 05/03 17 25.54 17 25.54 7.00 04/03 24 105.52 24 105.52 7.00 03/03 29 97.84 29 97.84 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 61.0550 Indian Rupees) (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Futures up: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.75 pts, Nasdaq 17.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
SRINAGAR, India, May 1 Pakistani soldiers killed two members of an Indian army patrol on the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday and then mutilated their bodies, the Indian army said, vowing to exact revenge.