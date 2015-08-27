MUMBAI Aug 27 India's central bank remains
focused on bringing down consumer inflation to its target of 4
percent by March 2018, supporting an economy growing below
potential, and ensuring banks pass on rate cuts, according to
its annual report out on Thursday.
After cutting its repo rate by 75 basis points this year,
the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its repo rate on hold at
its policy review this month, saying it wanted to monitor
inflation and wait for lenders to further lower their lending
rates.
In the short-term, the RBI will "focus on bringing down
inflation in line with the proposed glide path," as well as
working with the government and banks "on speeding up the
resolution of distressed projects and cleaning up bank balance
sheets," Governor Raghuram Rajan wrote in the report.
The RBI has projected consumer inflation will hit 6 percent
by January 2016 before gradually easing to 4 percent two years
later.
To speed up monetary policy transmission by banks the RBI
also said it would consider new ways for lenders to price loans,
including by measuring marginal costs.
The RBI also said it was considering ways to deepen
financial markets, including introducing an electronic platform
for corporate bond repos and unveiling a variety of swaps and
cross currency futures and options.
