By Suvashree Choudhury
| MUMBAI, June 25
MUMBAI, June 25 The ability of India's
debt-burdened firms to repay their debts has worsened as
leverage has increased, straining a banking sector burdened by
bad loans, according to a report released by the Reserve Bank of
India on Thursday.
The high levels of corporate leverage are hampering banks'
ability to pass on lower interest rates and boost loans, as they
already have heavy exposure to troubled firms, according to the
financial stability report.
It said firms' solvency ratios and ability to service debt,
measured by their interest coverage ratios, had worsened.
The report, which was assembled by the central bank with
contributions from other sources quoted data from 2013-14 as the
most recent available figures.
Infrastructure remains among the most stressed sectors,
accounting for 15 percent of all advances but 29.8 percent of
stressed loans, as of December 2014. Five sectors -- mining,
iron and steel, textiles, infrastructure and aviation -- account
for more than half of bad debts.
"Besides its adverse impact on banks' balance sheets, high
leverage of corporates may hinder the transmission of monetary
policy impulses, as corporates may not be in a position to
benefit from falling interest rates due to high levels of debt,"
the report said.
Monetary policy transmission has been a major headache for
the RBI. India's banks have made only nominal cuts to base
lending rates despite a 75 basis point reduction in the central
bank's policy rate since the start of the year.
The report also said the banking sector would need to
increase cash set aside for loan losses if the economy worsened.
Stress tests carried out on Indian banks showed that gross
non performing assets as a ratio to total loans could rise to
4.8 percent by September, from 4.6 percent in March, before
dipping to 4.7 percent by March 2016.
Indian banks, especially state-run banks, have been hit hard
by a surge in bad loans after the sharp slowdown in economic
growth that followed the 2008 financial crisis.
The report said banks should proactively manage their
capital and not just adhere to the minimum regulatory
requirements. It warned that in a stressed scenario, capital
constraints and margin pressure would further impair banks'
ability to pass on any monetary policy signal.
If macroeconomic conditions worsened, the RBI forecast the
bad loan ratio could rise to around 5.9 percent and banks would
have to "bolster" the provisioning to meet expected losses.
Under severe stress, state-run banks' may record a capital
adequacy ratio of around 10.2 percent by March 2016 against 11.4
percent this March, the report said.
Detailing additional concerns, the central bank said "a
possible sub-normal monsoon and uncertainties about crude oil
prices remain significant risks" to inflation.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Simon Cameron-Moore)