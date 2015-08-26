US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq hit record highs as risk appetite improves
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Aug 26 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money grew 10.2 pct year on year in week to aug 21 vs 9.6 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.1 pct y-o-y in week to aug 21 vs 11.3 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 78.5 bln rupees to 14.86 trln rupees in week to aug 21
* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange