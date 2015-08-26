Aug 26 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 10.2 pct year on year in week to aug 21 vs 9.6 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.1 pct y-o-y in week to aug 21 vs 11.3 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 78.5 bln rupees to 14.86 trln rupees in week to aug 21

Source Text: bit.ly/1LAibX0 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )