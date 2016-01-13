Jan 13 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 12.4 pct year on year in week to Jan 8 vs 9.5 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 12.7 pct Y-O-Y in week to Jan 8 vs 9.6 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 233.5 bln rupees to 15.78 trln rupees in week to Jan 8

