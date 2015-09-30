BUZZ-India's Reliance Infra rises after winning arbitration case
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade
Sept 30 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI SAYS RESERVE MONEY GREW 12 PCT YEAR ON YEAR IN WEEK TO SEPT 25 VS 9.5 PCT YEAR AGO * RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION GREW 11.8 PCT Y-O-Y IN WEEK TO SEPT 25 VS 11 PCT YEAR AGO * RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION DOWN 76.1 BLN RUPEES TO 14.92 TRLN RUPEES IN WEEK TO SEPT 25 * RBI SAYS INDIA's Y-O-Y MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH AT 11 PCT ON SEPT 18
NEW DELHI, May 12 India's consumer inflation is expected to have eased to a three-month low in April, helped by smaller rises in food prices, but with a summer rebound in prospect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep interest rates on hold.