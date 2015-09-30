Sept 30 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI SAYS RESERVE MONEY GREW 12 PCT YEAR ON YEAR IN WEEK TO SEPT 25 VS 9.5 PCT YEAR AGO * RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION GREW 11.8 PCT Y-O-Y IN WEEK TO SEPT 25 VS 11 PCT YEAR AGO * RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION DOWN 76.1 BLN RUPEES TO 14.92 TRLN RUPEES IN WEEK TO SEPT 25 * RBI SAYS INDIA's Y-O-Y MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH AT 11 PCT ON SEPT 18

Source text: (bit.ly/1O7FiJt) (Bengaluru newsroom)