Sept 2 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says india's y-o-y money supply growth at 11.3 pct on aug 21 * RBI says reserve money grew 8.3 pct year on year in week to aug 28 vs 11.1 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.4 pct y-o-y in week to aug 28 vs 11.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 82.7 bln rupees to 14.78 trln rupees in week to aug 28

Source Text: bit.ly/1JN3RE1 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )