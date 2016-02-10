Feb 10 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 11.8 pct year on year in week to Feb 5 vs 11.8 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 12.7 pct y-o-y in week to Feb 5 vs 10.4 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 179.5 bln rupees to 16.02 trln rupees in week to Feb 5

Source text: (bit.ly/1Rp1ksg) (Bengaluru newsroom)