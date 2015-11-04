BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research to consider raising of additional funds
* Says to consider a proposal for raising of additional funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money grew 11.2 pct year on year in week to oct 30 vs 7.8 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.9 pct y-o-y in week to oct 30 vs 9.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 121.2 bln rupees to 15.16 trln rupees in week to oct 30
Source Text: bit.ly/1Oog6yG (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says to consider a proposal for raising of additional funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says 2 hydrocarbon discoveries in Moran Petroleum Mining Lease in April Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qzO3CQ) Further company coverage: