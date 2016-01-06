Jan 6 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 11 pct on Dec 25 * RBI says reserve money grew 13 pct year on year in week to Jan 1 vs 9.8 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 12.8 pct y-o-y in week to Jan 1 vs 9.4 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 155 bln rupees to 15.54 trln rupees in week to Jan 1

Source text: (bit.ly/1VIisJ4) (Bengaluru newsroom)