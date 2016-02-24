Feb 24 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 13.3 pct y-o-y in week to Feb 19 vs 10.9 pct year ago * RBI says reserve money grew 14.2 pct year on year in week to Feb 19 vs 11.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 27.6 bln rupees to 16.24 trln rupees in week to Feb 19

