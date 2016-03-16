March 16 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 10.8 pct on March 4 * RBI says reserve money grew 12.6 pct year on year in week to March 11 vs 8.6 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 13.9 pct y-o-y in week to March 11 vs 11.1 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 195.7 bln rupees to 16.54 trln rupees in week to March 11

Source text: (bit.ly/1TNJ9yg) (Bengaluru newsroom)