March 30 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 10.3 pct on March 18 * RBI says reserve money grew 14.5 pct year on year in week to March 25 vs 7.7 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 15.7 pct y-o-y in week to March 25 vs 11.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 133.1 bln rupees to 16.73 trln rupees in week to March 25

Source text: (bit.ly/1TimpW9) (Bengaluru newsroom)