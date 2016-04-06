US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
April 6 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money grew 19.1 pct year on year in week to April 1 vs 10.7 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 96.9 bln rupees to 16.63 trln rupees in week to April 1 * RBI says currency in circulation grew 14.8 pct y-o-y in week to April 1 vs 10.9 pct year ago
Source text: (bit.ly/1q6ctmL) (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)