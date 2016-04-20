April 20 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 13.8 pct year on year in week to April 15 vs 11.3 pct year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 14.9 pct y-o-y in week to April 15 vs 11.1 pct year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 234 bln rupees to 17.17 trln rupees in week to April 15

