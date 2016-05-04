May 4 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 11.9 pct year on year in week to April 29 vs 13.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 44.2 bln rupees to 17.20 trln rupees in week to April 29 * RBI says currency in circulation grew 15.1 pct y-o-y in week to April 29 vs 10.7 pct year ago

