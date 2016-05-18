May 18 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 13.7 pct year on year in week to May 13 vs 11.1 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 14.7 pct y-o-y in week to May 13 vs 10.6 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 119.1 bln rupees to 17.50 trln rupees in week to May 13

Source text: (bit.ly/205tUju) (Bengaluru newsroom)