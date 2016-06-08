June 8 * RBI says reserve money grew 13.4 pct year on year in week to June 3 vs 10.3 pct year ago

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 10.1 pct on May 27

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 14.1 pct y-o-y in week to June 3 vs 10.4 pct year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 27.8 bln rupees to 17.36 trln rupees in week to June 3

