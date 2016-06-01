June 1 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says reserve money grew 12.5 pct year on year in week to May 27 vs 11.3 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 14.6 pct y-o-y in week to May 27 vs 10.7 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 118.5 bln rupees to 17.33 trln rupees in week to May 27