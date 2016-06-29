June 29 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 14.3 pct year on year in week to June 24 vs 10.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 15.7 pct y-o-y in week to June 24 vs 10.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 123.4 bln rupees to 17.32 trln rupees in week to June 24

