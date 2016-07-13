July 13 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 14.9 pct year on year in week to july 8 vs 10.2 pct year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 232.3 bln rupees to 17.54 trln rupees in week to july 8

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 16.7 pct y-o-y in week to july 8 vs 9.8 pct year ago

Source text - bit.ly/29IKi8V (Bengaluru newsroom)