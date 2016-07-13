BRIEF-J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals says will consider buyback proposal for equity shares
* Says board to consider proposal for buyback of fully paid equity shares by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money grew 14.9 pct year on year in week to july 8 vs 10.2 pct year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation up 232.3 bln rupees to 17.54 trln rupees in week to july 8
* RBI says currency in circulation grew 16.7 pct y-o-y in week to july 8 vs 9.8 pct year ago
Source text - bit.ly/29IKi8V (Bengaluru newsroom)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (May 16) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% ---------------------------------