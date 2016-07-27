July 27 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says reserve money grew 13.8 pct year on year in week to July 22 vs 10.8 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 16.7 pct y-o-y in week to July 22 vs 10.3 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 152.6 bln rupees to 17.36 trln rupees in week to July 22