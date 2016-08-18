US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Aug 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money grew 15 pct year on year in week to Aug 12 vs 9.8 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 16.8 pct y-o-y in week to Aug 12 vs 9.8 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 124.8 bln rupees to 17.46 trln rupees in week to Aug 12
Source text: (bit.ly/2b6z7pN) (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.