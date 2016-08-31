Aug 31 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says India's Y-o-Y money supply growth at 10.3 pct on Aug 19 * RBI says reserve money grew 15.1 pct year on year in week to Aug 26 vs 9.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 17.2 pct y-o-y in week to Aug 26 vs 10.4 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 124.3 bln rupees to 17.32 trln rupees in week to Aug 26