Sept 7 Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says reserve money grew 15.3 pct year on year in week to Sept 2 vs 11 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 39.30 bln rupees to 17.28 trln rupees in week to Sept 2 * RBI says currency in circulation grew 16 pct y-o-y in week to Sept. 2 vs 10.5 pct year ago