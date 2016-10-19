Oct 19 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 15.3 pct year on year in week to Oct 14 vs 11.6 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 17.4 pct y-o-y in week to Oct 14 vs 10.7 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 182.6 bln rupees to 17.75 trln rupees in week to Oct 14

Source text: bit.ly/2e0WsLn (Bengaluru newsroom)