MUMBAI, March 12 India's reserve money rose an annualised 11.2 percent in the week to March 7, faster than 5.0 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 9.9 percent year-on-year in the week to March 7, compared with 10.2 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)