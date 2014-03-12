BRIEF-HDFC Bank approves issue of perpetual debt instruments, bonds of up to 500 bln rupees
* Says approved re-appointment of Shyamala Gopinath as part time non-executive chairperson of bank
MUMBAI, March 12 India's reserve money rose an annualised 11.2 percent in the week to March 7, faster than 5.0 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
Currency in circulation grew 9.9 percent year-on-year in the week to March 7, compared with 10.2 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says approved re-appointment of Shyamala Gopinath as part time non-executive chairperson of bank
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise