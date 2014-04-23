MUMBAI, April 23 India's reserve money rose an annualised 8.9 percent in the week to April 18, faster than 7.6 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Currency in circulation grew 9.7 percent year-on-year in the week to April 18, compared with 10.6 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)