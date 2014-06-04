June 4 (Reuters) -

* RBI says reserve money grew 11.8 percent year on year in week to May 30 versus 7.1 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 11.1 pct Y-o-Y in week to May 30 versus 9.7 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation down 60 billion rupees to 13.65 trln rupees in week to May 30