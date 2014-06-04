US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
June 4 (Reuters) -
* RBI says reserve money grew 11.8 percent year on year in week to May 30 versus 7.1 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation grew 11.1 pct Y-o-Y in week to May 30 versus 9.7 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation down 60 billion rupees to 13.65 trln rupees in week to May 30
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss