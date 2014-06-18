June 18 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI says reserve money grew 10.5 pct year on year in week to June 13 vs 7.8 pct year ago. RBI says currency in circulation grew 11.4 pct y-o-y in week to June 13 vs 9.4 pct year ago. RBI says currency in circulation up 50 bln rupees to 13.83 trln rupees in week to June 13. (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)