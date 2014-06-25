June 25 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 11 percent year on year in week to June 20 versus 5.6 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 11.5 percent y-o-y in week to June 20 versus 9.2 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation down 87.7 billion rupees to 13.74 trln rupees in week to June 20

* India's y-o-y money supply growth at 13.1 percent on June 13 - RBI (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)