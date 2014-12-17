Dec 17 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 7.7 percent year on year in week to Dec 12 vs 9.8 percent year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 9 percent y-o-y in week to Dec 12 vs 11 percent year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 102.6 billion rupees to 13.94 trillion rupees in week to Dec 12 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)