Aug 20 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says reserve money grew 10.1 pct year on year in week to August 15 vs 6.8 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 11.3 pct y-o-y in week to August 15 vs 9.4 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 59 bln rupees to 13.61 trln rupees in week to August 15 * India's y-o-y money supply growth at 13.3 pct in two weeks ending August 8 - RBI (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)