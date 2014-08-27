Aug 27 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 9.8 percent year on year in week to August 22 versus 7.4 percent year ago

* RBI says currency In circulation grew 11.2 pct Y-O-Y in week to August 22 versus 8.5 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation down 112.6 billion rupees to 13.50 trln rupees in week to August 22 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore)