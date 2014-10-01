Oct 1 The Reserve Bank of India: Rbi says reserve money grew 9.7 percent year on year in week to september 26 versus 6.2 percent year ago Currency in circulation grew 10.9 PCT Y-O-Y in week to September 26 versus 9.7 percent year ago - RBI RBI says currency in circulation down 95.1 billion rupees to 13.34 trln rupees in week to september 26 (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)