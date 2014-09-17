Sept 17 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 13.2 percent on September 5

* RBI says reserve money grew 7.3 percent year on year in week to September 12 versus 8.1 percent year ago

* RBI says currency In circulation grew 10.6 pct y-o-y in week to September 12 versus 9.8 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 45.7 billion rupees to 13.52 trln rupees in week to September 12