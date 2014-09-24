Sept 24 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 9.7 percent year on year in week to September 19 versus 7.7 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation grew 10.5 pct y-o-Y in week to September 19 versus 9.5 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation down 86.4 billion rupees to 13.43 trln rupees in week to September 19 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)