Oct 8 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 11.3 pct year on year in week to October 3 vs 11.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 11.0 pct y-o-y in week to October 3 vs 9.9 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation up 52.3 bln rupees to 13.4 trln rupees in week to October 3 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)