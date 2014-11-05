Nov 5 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money grew 7.7 pct year on year in week to Oct 31 vs 12.8 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 9.1 pct y-o-y in week to October 31 vs 12.5 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 166.9 bln rupees to 13.67 trln rupees in week to October 31 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)