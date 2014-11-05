US STOCKS-Wall St gains as focus shifts to earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Nov 5 The Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money grew 7.7 pct year on year in week to Oct 31 vs 12.8 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 9.1 pct y-o-y in week to October 31 vs 12.5 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 166.9 bln rupees to 13.67 trln rupees in week to October 31 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)