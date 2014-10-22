Oct 22 The Reserve Bank of India:

RBI says reserve money grew 9.3 pct year on year in week to oct 17 vs 8 pct year ago. RBI says currency in circulation grew 9.8 pct y-o-y in week to oct 17 vs 12 pct year ago. RBI says currency in circulation up 30.4 bln rupees to 13.64 trln rupees in week to oct 17. (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore)