Nov 26 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 11.4 pct on November 14 * RBI says reserve money grew 8.5 pct year on year in week to november 21 vs 9.1 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 8.2 pct y-o-y in week to november 21 vs 10.9 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 70.3 bln rupees to 13.76 trln rupees in week to November 21 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)