Jan 7 The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says India's y-o-y money supply growth at 11.1 pct on Dec 26 * RBI says reserve money grew 9.8 pct year on year in week to Jan 2 vs 10.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation grew 9.4 pct y-o-y in week to Jan 2 vs 10.2 pct year ago * RBI says currency in circulation down 118.4 bln rupees to 13.78 trln rupees in week to Jan 2 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)